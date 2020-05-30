FACT CHECK: Does HR 6666 Require Microchips To Be Secretly Implanted During COVID-19 Tests?

An image shared on Facebook claims that H.R. 6666 requires microchips to be secretly implanted inside people during COVID-19 tests.

Verdict: False

H.R. 6666 does not mention microchips at all. There is no evidence that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and billionaire George Soros want to implant microchips in people via coronavirus testing.

Fact Check:

The image includes a diagram of the nasopharyngeal swabbing procedure used to collect samples in some forms of COVID-19 testing. An arrow pointing toward the end of the swab says, “Insert microchip here.”

“This is what Bill Gates and George Soros want to do…. Secretly stick you with a chip while testing you for the corona virus,” reads the caption. “The Dems have a bill on the house floor ready to vote on it to require this…. House Bill 6666…. no bull…. look it up and wake up!”

H.R. 6666, also known as the Testing, Reaching and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act, was introduced by Democratic Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush on May 1. The bill seeks to “authorize the secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to eligible entities to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19, and related activities such as contact tracing, through mobile health units and, as necessary, at individuals’ residences, and for other purposes,” according to its text.

There is, however, no mention of microchips or implants in the text of the bill. There is also no evidence that Gates or Soros want to microchip people through COVID-19 testing. Similar claims about Gates have been debunked by other fact-checkers. (RELATED: Did The Italian Parliament Call For The Arrest Of Bill Gates?)

No action has been taken on H.R. 6666, which has been the subject of other dubious claims, since its introduction.

