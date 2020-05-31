FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Protesters Breaking Into The White House?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows people breaking into the White House during protests following the death of George Floyd.

Verdict: False

The video shows protesters outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

Fact Check:

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other major U.S. cities after Floyd died while in police custody. In a video of Floyd’s arrest, a Minneapolis police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, despite Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe, according to The New York Times. Chauvin was arrested on murder charges Friday.

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House, which the Secret Service briefly put under lockdown on Friday night, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show People Driving A Stolen Children’s Train During Minneapolis Protests)

The viral Facebook video claims to show protesters gaining access to the White House grounds and damaging the building, with the caption reading, “Protesters break into THE WHITE HOUSE.” That is incorrect, however.

The video actually shows the Ohio Statehouse, where protesters broke windows early Friday. Reuters and WLWT, a Cincinnati-based NBC affiliate, posted videos of the protests at the Statehouse from different angles on their respective YouTube pages.

“Of those on the [statehouse] grounds, a few began to commit acts of vandalism, damaging some windows, light fixtures and doors,” Staff Lt. Craig Cvetan, the public affairs commander for Ohio State Highway Patrol, told Newsweek. “One protester was able to gain access to the Statehouse through a broken window to an office; however, the protester fled back out the window before troopers could apprehend him from the interior. He was taken into custody by Columbus police when he exited the window.”

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, which maintains the Ohio Statehouse, said in a press release that 28 windows, 5 exterior light poles and several flags sustained damage.