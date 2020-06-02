FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show SUV Driving Through A Minneapolis Mall During George Floyd Protests

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows an SUV driving through a Minneapolis mall during protests following the death of George Floyd.

Verdict: False

The video shows an SUV driving through an Illinois mall in September 2019.

Fact Check:

Protests and riots have erupted in Minneapolis and other major U.S. cities following the death of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, according to video of the incident. Derek Chauvin, the officer videotaped kneeling on his neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, CNN reported.

Multiple Facebook users recently shared a video showing a black SUV driving through a mall, crashing into several structures, along with the claim it was taken during recent Minneapolis protests. The video also circulated on Twitter with similar claims, according to Reuters.

“#PrayforMinneapolis,” one such post partly reads. “This isn’t us! I’m heartbroken to see our city being destroyed!” (RELATED: Image Claims To Show People Driving A Stolen Children’s Train During Minneapolis Protests)

The video, however, actually shows an incident that took place last year. In September 2019, a 22-year-old man drove an SUV through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, according to NBC News. News outlets, including CNN and Fox News, included similar footage in its coverage of the incident.

The man, Javier García, was charged with terrorism but was later found unfit to stand trial and sent for psychiatric treatment, according to the Chicago Tribune.