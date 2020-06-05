FACT CHECK: No, Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t Under House Arrest For Child Sex Trafficking

A viral Facebook post claims talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is currently under house arrest for child sex trafficking.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the claim.

Fact Check:

DeGeneres is a comedian and the host of the talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The post, shared more than 3,600 times since May 31, alleges, “Ellen degeneres is on house arrest for child sex trafficking.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation found no evidence to substantiate the claim. Celebrities often make headlines when they have run-ins with the law. Had DeGeneres faced a child sex trafficking charge, it would have been picked up by the media, yet none have reported on it.

Additionally, DeGeneres is a California resident, and California state law mandates that anyone convicted of sex trafficking must register as a sex offender. A search for her name on California’s sex offender registry website turned up no matches. It also appears nowhere on the Department of Justice’s national sex offender registry.

The accusation may be related to a baseless rumor shared on alternative news websites, like Our New Earth News, that DeGeneres is currently wearing an ankle monitor. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Ellen DeGeneres Is Giving Away $5,000 To 100 People Who Like And Comment On It)

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has been the target of false claims of arrest in connection to sex trafficking. In March, social media users widely shared posts making such claims about television personality Oprah Winfrey, despite them originating in a QAnon conspiracy theory, according to the Washington Post.

DeGeneres did not return a request for comment.

