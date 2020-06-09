FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims It Is Illegal To Wear A Mask If You Have A Concealed Carry Permit In Pennsylvania

An image shared on Facebook claims it is illegal for people with concealed carry permits to wear face masks in Pennsylvania.

Verdict: False

The cited Pennsylvania statute does not appear to exist. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that there is no prohibition on individuals with concealed carry permits wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fact Check:

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on April 15 an executive order requiring employees and patrons to wear face coverings while inside businesses that serve the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear face coverings in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In recent weeks, some social media users have shared posts claiming it is illegal for concealed carry permit holders to wear such masks under “Section 34-9 (A.1B)” of Pennsylvania law.

However, the Daily Caller didn’t find any “Section 34-9 (A.1B)” pertaining to concealed carry permits and masks, nor any Pennsylvania statute barring holders of such permits from wearing masks. Joshua Prince, chief counsel for the Firearms Industry Consulting Group, told the Caller in an email that the cited statute “is either wholly made up or comes from a different state that has such a statutory section.”

“While each state’s laws are different, in Pennsylvania, there is no law criminalizing the wearing of a mask, while lawfully carrying a firearm,” Prince said. (RELATED: Is Pennsylvania Fining And Jailing People For Not Wearing Masks In Public?)

Pennsylvania State Police Communications Director Ryan Tarkowski confirmed to the Caller that the post’s claim was “false.”

“Sections 6106 and 6109 of the Uniform Firearms Act speak to carrying a concealed firearm and applying for a license to carry in Pennsylvania. The law is silent on the issue of masks,” Tarkowski explained in an email. “There is no prohibition in Pennsylvania on license to carry permit holders wearing a mask during the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.”

As of noon on June 9, there have been more than 74,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and some 6,000 deaths in Pennsylvania, according to the state’s Department of Health website.