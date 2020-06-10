FACT CHECK: Are Two Of The Former Police Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death In-Laws?

An image shared on Facebook claims that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s wife, Kellie Chauvin, is the sister of Tou Thao, one of the other officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

Verdict: False

Kellie Chauvin and Thao are not siblings, according to her divorce attorney.

Fact Check:

Four Minneapolis police officers, including Thao and Derek Chauvin, were involved in the incident that led to the death of Floyd in police custody on May 25. In video of Floyd’s arrest, Derek Chauvin can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, even after the man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder, while the other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, per NBC News. All four have been fired.

The claim that Derek Chauvin and Thao are brothers-in-law started circulating amid reports that Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce. (RELATED: Were 2 Hospitals Set On Fire During George Floyd Protests In Columbus, Ohio?)

However, Kellie Chauvin is not the sister of Thao. Her divorce attorney, Amanda Mason-Sekula, addressed the claim in a Facebook post on May 31, saying, “Tou Thao is NOT Ms. Chauvin’s brother.” Mason-Sekula also said that Kellie Chauvin has a brother who works as a police officer in St. Paul and that he was not involved in any aspect of Floyd’s death, according to the Associated Press.

Family members and friends attended Floyd’s funeral service in his hometown of Houston on Tuesday, according to CBS News.