FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Website For Hiring Professional Protesters

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a website for hiring professional protesters.

Verdict: False

The website creator confirmed that the website was set up as a joke and has added a disclaimer to the website saying it is fake.

Fact Check:

Protests and riots have erupted in cities across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May. As of press time, the protests have been happening for over two weeks, CNN reported.

Multiple Facebook users have recently shared a screen grab ProtestJobs.com, a website that allegedly allows people to hire protesters. Many of those sharing the image appear to be taking the website seriously, with one user remarking, “There is WAY more at play than most people realize!”

The website looks legitimate at first glance, offering protest packages at different rates and sharing testimonials from so-called professional protesters. However, the creator, who reportedly requested anonymity, told BuzzFeed News that he created the website in 2017 as a joke.

“I put it together and I thought it was funny,” BuzzFeed News quotes him as saying. “I shared it with a couple of friends and we got a good laugh out of it.” (RELATED: Is Lego Pulling Its Police-Themed Toy Sets From Stores?)

The creator added a disclaimer to the website after it gained attention amid the ongoing protests calling for justice in Floyd’s death, according to BuzzFeed News. The disclaimer reads, “REAL: 100,000+ Americans are dead. FAKE: This website. REAL: Trump is an absolute failure. Stop being a moron and doing Russia’s work for them.”

A page administrator also confirmed to Reuters that the website is satirical. Yet, despite the disclaimer of its satirical nature, some social media users have shared screen grabs of the website, portraying it as real.