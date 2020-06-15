FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Barbed Wire Fencing Surrounding The White House

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows barbed wire on the fencing surrounding the White House.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The Daily Caller didn’t find any recent media reports about barbed wire being installed on the perimeter fence.

Fact Check:

Protests have occurred near the White House following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Temporary metal fencing was erected around the perimeter of the White House in early June as a security measure following such protests, CNN reported.

The image, posted on Facebook June 7, claims to show barbed wire arranged along the top of the fencing around the White House, with the caption saying, “There is now barbed wire on top of the White House barricade. Looking more like a concentration camp every day.”

However, a closer inspection of the image reveals that the barbed wire has been digitally drawn into the image. Nor did there appear to be barbed wire on the fence around the White House’s perimeter around the date the image was posted. Photos from the area around the White House published by Reuters, The Associated Press and Getty Images between June 6 and June 8 show no barbed wire on the fences.

An internet search by the Daily Caller also found no recent media reports of barbed wire being installed there in recent weeks. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet That Barack Obama Left The White House Bunker In ‘Bad Shape’?)

Much of the temporary fencing around the White House perimeter was removed on June 11, according to the Wall Street Journal. Lafayette Square reopened to the public that same day, USA Today reported.