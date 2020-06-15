FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A ‘Child Militia’ Deployed In Atlanta?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a “child militia” deployed outside Atlanta’s Lenox Square shopping mall.

Verdict: False

The people in the video are at least 18 years old, according to the Georgia National Guard.

Fact Check:

Protests and riots have erupted across the Atlanta metro area following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on May 30 that he signed an executive order activating National Guard members to be deployed to “preserve peace and protect Georgians.”

In a video being shared on Facebook, National Guard members stand in front of Atlanta’s Lenox Square shopping mall while an unidentified person speculates about their ages off-camera. The National Guard members appear to be holding riot shields.

“Atlanta has deployed a child militia at Lenox Mall fitted with riot shields and batons,” claims the caption. “What the actual f**k is going on?” (RELATED: Image Claims To Show National Guard Members Sleeping On The Streets Of DC)

Maj. Pam Stauffer, a spokesperson for the Georgia National Guard, told the Daily Caller that the people in the video are not underage.

“The people in the video are Georgia National Guardsmen, at least 18 years old,” she said in an email. “The Soldier standing next to the shortest person is standing on a curb, making the person in question look shorter than what he or she actually is.”

The Atlanta Police Department also confirmed to The Associated Press that the footage “depicts adult members of the Georgia National Guard.”