FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Little Richard Performing At 10 Years Old?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows rock ‘n’ roll musician Little Richard playing piano at 10 years old.

Verdict: False

The video actually shows young Frank “Sugar Chile” Robinson performing in the 1946 film “No Leave, No Love.”

Fact Check:

Richard Penniman, better known by his stage name Little Richard, was one of rock ‘n’ roll’s founding fathers, according to the Associated Press. He passed away on May 9 at the age of 87, Rolling Stone reported.

Multiple Facebook users shared the video of a young boy playing piano shortly after Little Richard’s death, claiming it shows the musician performing. The caption of one such post reads, “Little Richard at 10, shows his talent. RIP.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show People In New Zealand Singing The Names Of God In Islam During The COVID-19 Pandemic?)

In truth, the video shows young Robinson, not Little Richard, performing during a scene in the 1946 film “No Leave, No Love.” Robinson, a touring child piano prodigy, performed for President Harry Truman at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner the same year at the age of seven, according to The Atlantic.

Robinson was inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.