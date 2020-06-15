FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Seattle Police Damaging Property To ‘Blame It On Protesters’?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Seattle police damaging property to “blame it on protesters.”

Verdict: False

The video shows Seattle police officers clearing broken glass while responding to a burglary at a Target.

Fact Check:

In the video, police officers repeatedly strike glass near the entrance of a Target store in Seattle. The cross streets – 2nd Avenue and Pike Street – are visible on the lamp post in the video, and the building’s exterior matches that of the Target on Google Maps.

Social media users shared the short video along with the claim that it shows Seattle police damaging property to “blame it on protesters” amid nationwide protests calling for justice in George Floyd’s death. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

The Seattle Police Department clarified the contents of the video in a June 2 tweet. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims DC Mayor ‘Wouldn’t Let The DC Police Get Involved’ With May 29 White House Protests)

We’ve received a number of questions about this video. It shows officers responding to a *burglary* at the 2nd/Pike Target @ ~1:30 AM on 5/31. Officers had to chip away at the already broken glass windows to safely make entry and arrest the three burglars inside. https://t.co/CpPTvM8Dhf — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 2, 2020

“We’ve received a number of questions about this video,” reads the tweet. “It shows officers responding to a *burglary* at the 2nd/Pike Target @ ~1:30 AM on 5/31. Officers had to chip away at the already broken glass windows to safely make entry and arrest the three burglars inside.”

Hundreds of businesspeople and volunteers spent May 31 cleaning up damage from two consecutive nights of rioting in Seattle, according to the Seattle Times.