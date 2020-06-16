FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show An Antifa Tweet Announcing A ‘Move Into The Residential Areas’?

An image shared on Facebook shows a tweet, purportedly from antifa, telling activists to “move into the residential areas.”

Verdict: False

A Twitter spokesperson said the account is actually linked to a white nationalist group.

Fact Check:

The May 31 tweet, which was posted by the user @ANTIFA_US, reads, “ALERT Tonight’s the night Comrades. Tonight we say ‘Fuck the City’ and we move into the residential areas… the white hoods… and we take what’s ours.” (RELATED: Image Claims Barnes & Noble Will Stop Selling Bibles)

The tweet and subsequent Facebook posts sharing it come amid protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, even after Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, according to video of the incident.

But the tweet didn’t come from an antifa account. A spokesperson for Twitter told NBC News that the handle @ANTIFA_US has been linked to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa. The account has since been suspended for violating Twitter rules.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have blamed antifa activists for some of the looting and rioting that has occurred alongside protests, according to The Associated Press. It remains unclear how many of the protesters participating in demonstrations are members of antifa, Reuters reported.

On May 31, Trump said on Twitter that the U.S. government will designate the group as a terrorist organization.