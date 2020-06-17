FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show An Antifa Activist That Trump Supporters Duct Taped To An Electrical Box?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an antifa activist duct taped to an electrical box by Trump supporters.

Verdict: False

The photo shows a volunteer participating in a live art installation in Germany several years ago.

Fact Check:

The image shows a person taped to an electrical box with what appears to be a sex toy attached to his head. The words “I’m an unicorn” have been written across the duct tape.

“From an antifa page,” reads the Facebook post. “Trump supporters tackled an antifa thug, duct tape him to an electrical box, placed a dildo to his head, and wrote ‘I’m an unicorn’ on him.”

In reality, the photo does not show an antifa, short for anti-facist, activist. The individual was voluntarily taped to the electrical box as part of a 2015/2016 live art installation project by the Berlin-based artist Rallito X. Similar photos on Rallito X’s website show the “human stickers series” work from different angles.

“This piece was done in Berlin with volunteers and its part of my series Human stickers,” the artist confirmed to the Daily Caller via email. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims To Show Military Memorials Damaged During George Floyd Protests)

The photo has circulated online since at least 2017, according to The Associated Press.