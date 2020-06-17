FACT CHECK: Image Claims Pipe Bombs Were Found Near The Korean War Memorial In DC

An Instagram post claims that crates of pipe bombs were found near the Korean War Memorial and that U-Haul trucks were “connected to suspected weapons stashes” in Washington, D.C. in early June.

Verdict: False

The National Park Service confirmed that no pipe bombs were found near the Korean War Memorial. There is no evidence of U-Haul trucks being involved in weapon stashes in D.C.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post features the screen grabs of two June 2 tweets from One America News Network host Jack Posobiec, who, according to The Associated Press, was involved in the spread of the “pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

“Breaking: 2 crates filled with pipe bombs discovered near Korean War Memorial in DC after suspects spotted in bushes. Federal assets in pursuit,” reads the first tweet in the post. The second screen grabbed tweet reads, “UPDATE: Now DC is receiving intelligence about U-Haul trucks connected to suspected weapons stashes around the city.”

The National Park Service, under which the U.S. Park Police (USPP) operates, denied the finding of any pipe bombs in an emailed statement to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show All The Lights Out At The White House During George Floyd Protests)

“USPP received information that a tweet was sent stating that there were pipe bombs at the Korean Memorial,” reads the statement. “USPP dispatched officers and EOD K9s to sweep the memorial and areas around it. Nothing was found.”

An internet search by the Caller also turned up no evidence of U-Haul trucks connected to weapon stashes stationed around D.C. Had such weapon stashes been found in the capital city, media outlets would have reported on it, yet none have.

Posobiec tweeted a day later that he stands by his statements regarding the pipe bombs.

“An known unethical blogger is now trying to write a false smear piece about my reporting on this incident yesterday,” the tweet reads. “I stand by my source. And I do not give up @OANN sources to unethical bloggers, or anyone, for that matter.”