FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims No Media Outlets Have Covered A Recent Appeals Case Hillary Clinton Allegedly Lost

A viral Facebook post shared more than 12,000 times claims that not a single media outlet has covered a recent appeals court case that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton allegedly lost.

Verdict: False

While Clinton is appealing a lower court decision, she has not lost the case, as the appeals court has yet to rule on the matter at the time of publication. Media outlets have covered the case.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post appears to reference an ongoing appeals court case involving Clinton and the conservative government watchdog group Judicial Watch. In March, a federal judge ruled that Clinton must testify at a deposition about her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state, according to CNBC. Clinton has appealed that decision, and the matter has gone to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

But contrary to what the post alleges, Clinton has not lost the case. The appeals court has yet to rule on the matter at the time of publication. (RELATED: Does Joe Biden Support Defunding The Police, As Donald Trump Claims?)

“Oral argument was held on June 2, 2020, but there has not been a decision yet,” said Clifton Cislak, chief deputy clerk of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The claim that Clinton lost the appeal appears to stem from websites such as Magamedia.org and Where Is The Buzz that ran stories erroneously alleging she lost the appeal. Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, attempted to set the record straight on Twitter by responding to Magamedia.org’s story, which has since been updated.

Appreciate the kind words, but this isn’t correct. The appeals court has not yet ruled. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 7, 2020

“Appreciate the kind words, but this isn’t correct,” Fitton tweeted. “The appeals court has not yet ruled.”

The Facebook post’s claim that no news organizations have covered the case doesn’t hold up either. Numerous media outlets, including CNN, CNBC and Politico, covered the initial March ruling. Politico, Law.com, Law 360 and others wrote about the June 2 hearing.

The entirety of the audio from the roughly hour-and-a-half June 2 hearing can be found on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit’s YouTube page.

