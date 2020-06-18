FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘Children Should Be Raised By The State’?

An article shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “Children should be raised by the state.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Ocasio-Cortez ever made such a statement. The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Ocasio-Cortez, who is currently running for reelection, first took office in January 2019 and represents New York’s 14th congressional district. Since rising to national prominence, the freshman congresswoman has become a popular target for misinformation on social media.

The May 27 article, titled, “AOC: ‘Children Should Be Raised By The State,'” alleges that the freshman congresswoman wants children to be turned over to the government “so that they can do properly indoctrinated and become model citizens for a new and better American future.” (RELATED: Did Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘The Only Reason Trump Is Keeping His Campaign Promises Is To Influence The Outcome Of The Election’?)

“Our children are underused in this country,” the article quotes Ocasio-Cortez saying. “Or rather, improperly used. All kids should go to the government.”

But there is no evidence to support the claim. There are no posts echoing this sentiment on any of Ocasio-Cortez’s social media accounts. Nor could such statements be found on her official websites.

An internet search by the Daily Caller found a nearly identical article published on Taters Gonna Tate, a website that describes itself as part of a network that publishes “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” Yet, white Taters Gonna Tate includes several disclaimers that the piece is satirical, the article being shared on Facebook has no such warning, misleading some social media users to believe it is factual.

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has been the subject of misinformation this month. Social media users previously shared an image that falsely credited the congresswoman with saying, “Owning guns is not a right. If it were a right, it would be in the Constitution.”