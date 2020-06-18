FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Barack Obama’s Kenyan Birth Certificate

An image shared on Facebook claims to show former President Barack Obama’s Kenyan birth certificate.

Verdict: False

The birth certificate is fake.

Fact Check:

Barack Obama has been the target of false allegations regarding his birthplace for years, with some people baselessly claiming that he was born in Kenya, his father’s homeland, rather than the U.S.

Social media users recently shared an alleged Kenyan birth certificate belonging to Barack Obama as an attempt to challenge his eligibility for president. The Twitter account linked to Malik Obama, Barack Obama’s half-brother, tweeted a picture of it on June 15.

But the alleged document is fake. It closely resembles another fake Kenyan birth certificate, debunked by Snopes in 2009, that was created using a copy of an Australian birth certificate issued in 1959. The fake birth certificate being shared this week has a gold seal in the bottom-left corner that reads “South Australia” and has similarities to faux documents that can be made on the website Republic of Kenya Birth Certificate Generator.

The fake birth certificate also wrongly states that Kenya was a republic in 1961, despite the country not becoming one until December 1964. (RELATED: Does Joe Biden Support Defunding The Police, As Donald Trump Claims?)

Barack Obama, who was born in Hawaii, has made his birth certificate publicly available twice, releasing a shorter version in 2008 and a longer version in 2011. Hawaii Department of Health officials confirmed that those documents are authentic.

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Malik Obama.

