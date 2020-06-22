FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Antifa Activists Holding An ‘Antifa Against Bikers’ Banner

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows antifa activists holding a banner that reads “Antifa Against Bikers.”

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original banner actually has the words “Free All Antifa Prisoners” on it.

Fact Check:

False rumors have recently circulated online that members of the Hells Angels and Mongols motorcycle clubs were traveling together to Seattle to confront antifa, short for anti-fascist, activists.

The image being shared appears to reference that debunked claim, showing a crowd of people in front of what appears to be a stage. Some people in the front of the photo hold a banner, purportedly bearing the words “Antifa Against Bikers.”

“This is a fight they don’t want to start,” the accompanying post reads. “One they won’t win.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Hells Angels And Mongols Bikers Riding To Seattle To Fight Antifa Activists)

However, the image appears to have been digitally manipulated to change the words on the banner the people are holding. A reverse image search traced the photo back to July 2015, when a group of anti-fascists came together to celebrate the “international day of solidarity with antifascist prisoners,” according to its caption. The original image, posted on the website of a New York-based anarchist political center, shows the words “Free All Antifa Prisoners” on the banner.

In late May, President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. government will designate antifa as a terrorist organization. Legal experts have questioned the president’s ability to do so, BBC News reported.