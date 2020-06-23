FACT CHECK: Do All Green Giant and Birds Eye Vegetables Come From China?

An image shared on Facebook claims all vegetables from the brands Green Giant and Birds Eye come from China.

Verdict: False

Green Giant and Birds Eye do not source all of their vegetables from China. PictSweet grows some of its vegetables outside the U.S.

Fact Check:

Green Giant, Birds Eye and PictSweet Farms are popular frozen and canned vegetable sellers among American consumers.

In recent weeks, multiple Facebook users have attempted to compare the brands, making claims about where they respectively source their vegetables. One such post claims Birds Eye and Green Giant vegetables are “all from China,” while PictSweet is allegedly “USA all the way.” That is, however, inaccurate.

“The vast majority of Birds Eye vegetables are from the United States,” Birds Eye spokesman Daniel Hare told the Daily Caller in an email. “Only approximately five percent of the brand’s vegetables come from China and those are primarily edamame.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Smithfield Foods Packages Meat Products In China Before Shipping Them Back To The US)

Nor does Green Giant appear to source all of its vegetables from China. The company lists various locations in and outside the U.S. from which it sources its vegetables. China does not appear on that list.

PictSweet, which the post claims is “USA all the way,” is indeed headquartered in Tennessee, and most of its vegetables are grown in the U.S. Jo Winters, a consumer affairs specialist for PictSweet, told the Caller in an email that “some are grown south of the border.”

Green Giant did not respond to a request for comment.