FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The KKK Gathered At The 1924 Democratic National Convention?

An image shared on Facebook more than 4,800 times purportedly shows Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members gathered at the 1924 Democratic National Convention.

“Not kidding,” reads the caption. “It really is.”

Verdict: False

The image, taken in 1921, captures a KKK initiation in Chicago, not the 1924 Democratic National Convention.

Fact Check:

The 1924 Democratic National Convention, which has been popularly described as a “Klanbake” for a couple of decades, was held in New York City from June 24 to July 9 of that year. Hundreds of KKK members attended as delegates, according to JSTOR Daily.

The image of KKK members gathered around a burning cross has been misidentified by multiple Facebook users. It does not show KKK members at the 1924 Democratic National Convention, despite what the text overlaying the photo claims. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show The KKK Marching At The 1924 Democratic National Convention)

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller found the original photo in a January 2015 article published by the Chicago Tribune. The photo, from the Chicago Tribune archives, depicts a KKK gathering roughly three years before the convention, according to its caption.

“Thousands of Klansmen gather in August 1921 for an initiation ceremony on a farm near Lake Zurich owned by Charles Weeghman, who had owned the Chicago Cubs,” reads the caption. “The procession there began in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood.”

Social media users have deployed other images of the KKK in an attempt to discredit Democrats. In June 2019, a photo of Klansmen en route to the funeral of a slain police officer was miscaptioned to make it seem like it was taken at the 1924 Democratic National Convention.