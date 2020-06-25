FACT CHECK: Did CNN Add Greta Thunberg To An Expert Panel About ‘What It’s Like Being Black In America’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is part of an expert panel for a CNN town hall on “What it’s Like Being Black in America.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the claim. It comes from an article published on a satire website.

Fact Check:

The image, posted on June 22, appears to show Thunberg, CNN anchor Don Lemon and other members of the alleged panel. The town hall, titled “What It’s Like Being Black In America,” is purportedly scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m.

Thunberg first gained global recognition for skipping school to protest against inaction on climate change outside the Swedish parliament, later going on to address world leaders at a United Nations climate summit in New York City. She took all of 2019 off school to continue her campaign by attending school protests and conferences, according to BBC News.

However, there is no evidence that Thunberg is scheduled to participate in such a CNN town hall. No town hall with that title appears on CNN’s schedule of upcoming broadcasts. Nor has she previously appeared in one to that effect, a list of previous CNN town halls shows.

A faint watermark on the right-hand side reveals that the image is actually a screen grab of an article posted on Genesius Times, a satire website that describes itself as “the most up-to-date, accurate fake news on the Internet.” Unlike the Genesius Times website, the screen grab does not make it clear that the content is satirical in nature.

Thunberg most recently participated in a coronavirus-related CNN town hall in May to talk about her activism work during the pandemic, according to the New York Post. She was listed as a climate activist, not an expert panelist, the video of the town hall shows. (RELATED: Did Greta Thunberg Ask The Chinese Government To Stop Using Chopsticks?)

The network aired on June 14 the show “Mayors Who Matter: A CNN Town Hall on Race and Covid-19,” featuring four Black female mayors from around the U.S.