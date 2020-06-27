FACT CHECK: Did 600 Armed Individuals Turn Away Busloads Of Protesters Arriving In Ada, Oklahoma?

A viral Facebook post shared more than 92,000 times claims four busloads of protesters arriving in Ada, Oklahoma, were turned away by 600 armed individuals.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the incident occurred. Lisa Bratcher, the city’s public information director, confirmed the claim isn’t true.

Fact Check:

“4 busloads of protesters were hauled into Ada, Oklahoma,” the post claims. “Were met by 600 armed americans and left. Anyone see this on the news?”

However, the Daily Caller News Foundation found no evidence to suggest the incident actually occurred. Had protesters been turned away by 600 armed citizens in Ada, it would have been picked up by media outlets, yet none have reported on it.

“There is absolutely NO TRUTH to this claim,” Bratcher, the public information director for the city of Ada, told the DCNF in an email. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Hells Angels And Mongols Bikers Riding To Seattle To Fight Antifa Activists)

Some residents of Ada participated in a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 5, local affiliate KTEN reported. The peaceful protest moved down the town’s main street to the Ada Police Department headquarters, according to The Ada News.

The false claim circulated amid rumors about busloads of out-of-town protesters traveling to cities across the country to participate in protests. The New York Times found that such rumors in at least 41 cities and towns didn’t come to fruition.

Protests against racial injustice and police brutality have occurred across the country since George Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.

