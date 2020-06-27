FACT CHECK: Did NASCAR Ban Make America Great Again Hats At Its Events?

A viral Facebook post shared more than 107,000 times claims NASCAR has banned fans from wearing Make America Great Again hats at its events.

Verdict: False

A NASCAR spokesman confirmed people at NASCAR events can wear political clothing such as MAGA hats. The claim appears to have originated on a satire website.

Fact Check:

NASCAR banned Confederate flags at its events and properties June 10 after Bubba Wallace, the sole Black driver in NASCAR’s top circuit, called on the organization to do so. His call came following national unrest after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in Minneapolis police custody, according to ESPN.

The Facebook post appears to reference Wallace, who competed in a race June 10 at Martinsville Speedway in a special Black Lives Matter-themed car. (RELATED: Did Malia And Sasha Obama Burn An American Flag At A Recent Protest In DC?)

“NASCAR allows a Black Lives Matter car and driver, but won’t allow the audiance (sic) to wear MAGA hats,” reads the post. “Are you awake yet, America.”

However, there is no evidence that NASCAR banned MAGA hats or apparel. Had the organization done so, it would have been picked up by major media outlets, yet none have reported on it. Nor is there a statement on NASCAR’s website announcing such a policy change.

The claim appears to stem from an article, titled “NASCAR Prohibits MAGA Hats, ‘Political’ Clothing,” published on Daily World Update. The website Daily World Update describes itself as part of a “network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery,” and its articles include disclaimers informing readers of its satirical nature.

NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde confirmed to The Associated Press that, except for the Confederate flag ban, people at NASCAR events can wear the political clothing that they want.