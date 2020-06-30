FACT CHECK: No, Nancy Pelosi Was Not Removed From The House Floor For Drunkenly Cursing At Republicans

A Facebook post claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was removed from the House floor after she drunkenly cursed at Republicans.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence such an incident occurred. The claim first appeared in a satirical article.

Fact Check:

Social media platforms are replete with misinformation surrounding Pelosi. One such rumor shared on Facebook alleges Pelosi was removed from the House floor after she yelled at Republicans lawmakers while intoxicated.

“Do you know who I am?!” Pelosi supposedly said while being removed. “You’re violating my rights you fascist brown shirt! I’m the Speaker of the House! You’re going to regret this.” (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Say, ‘Social Security Recipients Are Just A Burden On Society’?)

In reality, none of the quotes attributed to Pelosi in the Facebook post are authentic, nor was she removed from the House floor in such a scenario. Had there been such an incident, media outlets would have reported on it, yet none have. The congressional record also has no record of the alleged incident.

The sergeant at arms, the principle law enforcement officer charged with maintaining the security on the floor and the House side of the Capitol, is not Joe Barron, further adding to the post’s dubiousness. Paul Irving has held the position since 2012, according to his biography on the U.S. House of Representatives website.

The Facebook post appears to have been lifted nearly word-for-word from an article published on Bustatroll.org, a website that describes itself as part of a “network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” While Bustatroll.org includes several disclaimers about the satirical nature of its content on its website, the Facebook post fails to include a warning, passing the claim off as true.