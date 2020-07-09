FACT CHECK: Did The New York Times Publish An Article Claiming Donald Trump Died?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an article claiming President Donald Trump died that The New York Times published and quickly took down.

Verdict: False

The article is fabricated. A spokesperson for The New York Times confirmed that the outlet didn’t publish or retract any such article.

Fact Check:

Featured in the Facebook post is what appears to be the beginning of a June 27 article, purportedly written by Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, that The New York Times allegedly published but quickly retracted. Krugman joined the outlet as an op-ed columnist in 1999, according to his author page.

The alleged article, which puts up the headline “Donald J. Trump Pronounced Dead,” claims that Trump died from a hydroxychloroquine overdose. It also speculates about whether the president was abusing the drug. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet That He Wasn’t ‘The Only US President To Hide From The American People In A Bunker’?)

“Even if we can speculate, we can’t be sure what the death of ‘Donald J. Trump’ means for future history,” reads the supposed article. “According to news accounts in Russia and around the world, ‘Donald J. Trump’ was found after holding a post-summit White House meeting with Vladimir Putin.”

There is, however, no evidence The New York Times ever reported that Trump, who has had numerous public appearances since June 27, died from an overdose. The formatting and style do not match that in articles on The New York Time’s website, and an opinion columnist like Krugman would likely not be assigned to write a breaking news story.

“The New York Times did not publish that story,” Danielle Rhoades Ha, the vice president of communications at the outlet, confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller. “The image that circulated online was a doctored image.”

The image being shared came from a TikTok user who posted the fake New York Times article as part of a prank to get #riptrump trending on the video-sharing app, according to The Associated Press. The hashtag spread rapidly, gaining 17 million views on TikTok by June 30, Forbes reported.