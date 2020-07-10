FACT CHECK: Did Charles Krauthammer Write This Statement Accusing Barack Obama Of Creating A ‘Shadow Government’?

A post shared on Facebook claims late conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer wrote a long statement accusing former President Barack Obama of running a “shadow government.”

Verdict: False

Krauthammer did not write the statement. The majority of the text first appeared in a 2017 post on the website The Daily Jot.

Fact Check:

A Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, Krauthammer wrote for a variety of publications and appeared nightly as a commentator on the Fox News show “Special Report with Bret Baier.” He passed away in 2018, according to his official website.

Social media users recently shared a long statement that they attribute to the late columnist. It talks about Organizing for Action, a nonprofit organization created in 2013 to advocate for Obama’s national policy goals, according to Politico.

“OFA is behind the strategic and tactical implementation of the resistance to the Trump Administration that we are seeing across America, and politically active courts are providing the leverage for this revolution,” the post credits Krauthammer with writing. “OFA is dedicated to organizing communities for ‘progressive’ change. Its issues are gun control, socialist healthcare, abortion, sexual equality, climate change, and of course, immigration reform.”

But, contrary to the post’s claim, Krauthammer didn’t actually write the long statement, and Organizing for Action no longer exists. Krauthammer’s son, Daniel, confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that Krauthammer “did not write that article.”

“I can confirm for you that my father did not write that article,” his son told the Caller. “He had nothing to do with its authorship or publication.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Barack Obama Crying During A Press Conference About Racism?)

Most of the long statement appears to lift from a February 2017 article published by the website The Daily Jot. Bill Wilson, the author of The Daily Jot article, confirmed to USA Today that the Krauthammer attribution is a “fabrication.” The Daily Jot describes itself as “news analysis from a prophetic Christian worldview.”

In early 2019, Organizing for Action merged with the National Redistricting Action Fund to form the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, according to The Hill. The merged organization, chaired by former Attorney General Eric Holder, leads the All On The Line campaign to “fight against gerrymandering and push for fair maps in the next round of redistricting.”