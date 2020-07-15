FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Ghislaine Maxwell With Wayfair’s President Of Operations

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell with Wayfair’s president of operations.

Verdict: False

The man pictured with Maxwell is George Bamford, the founder of Bamford Watch Department. Wayfair does not have a president of operations.

Fact Check:

The claim about the photo emerged online after Maxwell, the confidante and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on charges that she allegedly helped Epstein recruit minors to sexually abuse. Epstein died of an apparent suicide in jail while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019, according to The New York Times.

The screen grabbed tweet, which was posted on Facebook, attempts to link Maxwell to the online home goods retailer Wayfair through its alleged president of operations, Bill Hutcherson. False claims that Wayfair is involved in human trafficking have recently circulated on social media, Reuters reported.

“Here we have Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with president of operations at #Wayfair, Bill Hutcherson,” claims the screen grabbed tweet. (RELATED: Is Anthony Fauci Married To Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sister?)

Photographer Mark Mainz took the photo being shared for Getty Images in December 2003. The caption reads, “Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell with an unidentified male companion attends the Opening of the Asprey Flagship Store on 5th Avenue December 8, 2003 in New York City.”

The pictured “unidentified male companion” is Bamford, the owner of a luxury watch customization company, according to The Associated Press. Heavy and Tatler also identified the man as Bamford.

Wayfair does not have the president of operations position listed among the executive roles on its website. The two closest roles, chief operating officer and vice president of operations product innovation, are held by Thomas Netzer and Doran Robinson, respectively.

“We have never had a Bill Hutcherson at Wayfair and we have never had a ‘President of Operations,'” a Wayfair spokesperson told Reuters.