FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims The Metal Strip Inside Medical Face Masks Is A 5G Antenna

A video shared on Facebook more than 6,600 times claims medical face masks contain a metal strip that is a 5G antenna.

Verdict: False

The metal strip is not a 5G antenna. It is meant to help the face mask conform to the bridge of the wearer’s nose.

Fact Check:

The video shows a medical face mask that has been torn at the top with a thin metal strip sticking out. A person off-camera narrates the short video, claiming the metal strip in the mask is killing people.

“Yes, indeed. The antenna killer – 5G antenna killer – that’s inside the masks that they are telling everybody to wear,” the narrator said. “Now for everybody that don’t speak Hebrew, this video came out in Hebrew saying they wanted to show you the number one killer inside the masks. So, we took this here out, which is a 5G antenna that’s inside the mask.”

But the metal strip is not a 5G antenna. Rather, it is a bendable strip of metal meant to help the mask fit better around the wearer’s face, according to mask guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. (RELATED: Where These Trees Cut Down To ‘Make Way For 5G’?)

In a World Health Organization (WHO) video about how to wear medical masks, Dr. April Baller, a WHO infection control expert, explains that pinching the metal strip “moulds to the shape of your nose.”

“Place the mask on your face, covering your nose, mouth and chin, making sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask,” Baller said. “Pinch the metal strip so that it moulds to the shape of your nose.

Sean Lynch, a media relations specialist for 3M, a company that makes personal protective equipment, also confirmed the purpose of the metal strip to the Daily Caller.

“3M’s surgical masks include a metal strip that can be shaped to form against the wearer’s nose,” Lynch said in an email. “It is not an antenna.”

The WHO states on its website that “no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies” to date.