FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims People Can Get Monthly Coronavirus Stimulus Checks If They Apply Through A Link

A viral Facebook post claims people can apply to receive a monthly stimulus check from the federal government if they click a specific link.

Verdict: False

The link to the supposed application is a hoax. While measures have been introduced to send a second round of payments to Americans, they have not yet been signed into law.

Fact Check:

President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law on March 27. The CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion relief package meant to alleviate the economic burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, included direct payments of $1,200 to many Americans, according to The New York Times.

The viral Facebook post claims people can apply to receive a second, monthly stimulus check through a provided link. The user alleges she “already filed for mine and will be receiving $2,000 a month for the next year” and encourages everyone to sign up.

But the supposed application link is a hoax. The link the user provides directs people to an image of a gorilla with its middle finger extended, not an application. (RELATED: Was The CARES Act First Introduced In 2017?)

While the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which authorizes a second stimulus payment, has been introduced, it has so far only passed the House, according to CBS News. Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey also introduced in May a bill that would give many Americans direct payments of $2,000 a month, but it has not passed the Senate at the time of publication, according to CNBC.

As of press time, the U.S. has reported over 3.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and some 140,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.