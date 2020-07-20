FACT CHECK: Did Anthony Fauci Resign From The White House Coronavirus Task Force On July 13?

An article shared on Facebook claims that top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci resigned from the White House coronavirus task force on July 13.

Verdict: False

Fauci is currently on the White House coronavirus task force.

Fact Check:

The article, published July 14 on the Nigerian website Newsreportng.com, alleges Fauci tendered his resignation from the White House coronavirus task force on July 13. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he was “ashamed to be a part of a task force that has become nothing more than an arm of the Trump Administration’s propaganda machine,” the article claims.

“I am resigning from my position as a member of the COVID-19 task force,” Fauci allegedly said. “As I have done for decades, continue to work with the segments of our government that still prioritize the safety of Americans.”

While Fauci has been criticized by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others, there is currently no evidence he has resigned. Had the top White House coronavirus adviser resigned from the task force, major news outlets certainly would have covered it, yet none have.

When asked if he would resign in an interview published July 15 by The Atlantic, Fauci said, “No. I think the problem is too important for me to get into those kinds of thoughts and discussions. I just want to do my job. I’m really good at it. I think I can contribute. And I’m going to keep doing it.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the coronavirus task force, also said that Fauci was a “valued member” during a campaign press call, The Hill reported on July 15. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Dr. Anthony Fauci Has Known Hydroxychloroquine Is A ‘Wonder Drug For Coronavirus’ Since 2005)

“Dr. Tony Fauci is a valued member of the White House coronavirus task force,” Pence told reporters during the call, per The Hill. “We just completed our latest meeting today, and we couldn’t be more grateful for his steady counsel as we continue to meet this moment with a whole of government approach, a whole of America approach.”

On July 15, Pence also tweeted out a photo of the White House coronavirus task force that Fauci appeared in.

Productive meeting of the @WhiteHouse Coronavirus Task Force today. As we continue to put the health and well-being of the American people first, we are working closely with states to move forward, safely reopening our Nation and get Americans back to work. pic.twitter.com/WxsZwd8kiM — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 15, 2020

“Productive meeting of the @WhiteHouse Coronavirus Task Force today,” Pence tweeted. “As we continue to put the health and well-being of the American people first, we are working closely with states to move forward, safely reopening our Nation and get Americans back to work.”

Newsreportng.com did not respond to a request for comment.