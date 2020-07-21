FACT CHECK: Did Dave Ramsey Write This Statement Advocating Against A ‘Cashless Society’?

A post shared on Facebook claims radio host Dave Ramsey authored a long statement advocating against a “cashless society.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of him making the statement. He denied being the author in a July 10 tweet.

Fact Check:

Ramsey, a New York Times bestselling author, provides financial advice to listeners on his nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show.” He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2015, according to the Radio Hall of Fame’s website.

Facebook users recently attributed to Ramsey a long statement that advocates against a “cashless society.” It lists many alleged implications of such a society, including “no more money in #birthdaycards,” “no more #charitycollections” and “no more cash for a #rainydayfund or for that something special you have been putting $20 a week away for.”

“A cashless society means no cash,” reads the beginning of the long statement. “Zero. It doesn’t mean mostly cashless and you can still use a ‘wee bit of cash here & there.’ Cashless means fully #digital, fully #traceable, fully #controlled. I think those who support a cashless society aren’t fully aware of what they are asking for.”

There is, however, no evidence Ramsey produced the statement. A search of his social media pages didn’t turn up anything matching the text in the Facebook post. It also doesn’t appear in his books or on his website, where many editions of his “Dave Says” column can be read.

Further adding to the attribution’s dubiousness, the long statement appears to have first started circulating on Facebook without being credited to Ramsey. Data from CrowdTangle shows instances of the statement being shared without Ramsey’s name attached in early July.

Ramsey tweeted on July 10 that the author of the long statement was “NOT me,” appearing to satirically attribute the words “Everything on the internet is true” to former President Abraham Lincoln.

NOT me. “Everything on the internet is true.”-Abraham Lincoln https://t.co/6ndtw41dCS — Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) July 10, 2020

In the past, the radio host has commented on businesses not accepting cash payments. (RELATED: Is Nigerian Billionaire Aliko Dangote Giving Weekly Allowances To All Nigerian Citizens?)

“I’m a cash guy,” he said in response to a listener’s question on the subject during an episode of “The Dave Ramsey Show.” “There are some situations where I might walk away if someone wouldn’t accept cash. But in most cases I don’t think anything about it. I’ll just use my debit card, and buy what I need.”