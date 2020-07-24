FACT CHECK: Did An FBI Raid In Virginia Reveal A Muslim Brotherhood Plot To ‘Destroy America’?

An article shared on Facebook claims an FBI raid in Annandale, Virginia, uncovered a plot by the Muslim Brotherhood to “destroy America.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence such a raid took place.

Fact Check:

The Muslim Brotherhood is an international Islamic religious and political group founded in Egypt. While the group officially rejects violence, some countries, like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, label it as a terrorist organization, according to The New York Times.

The article, titled “FBI Raid Reveals Muslim Brotherhood Plot to Destroy America,” was published by Conservative Base, a website that describes itself as publishing “information for conservatives, by conservatives.” The article alleges the FBI conducted a raid in Annandale, Virginia, and “discovered what appears to be of a three-decades plan by upper-echelon members of the Muslim Brotherhood to ‘deconstruct’ the United States of America through inside operations.”

However, there is no evidence to suggest the raid ever happened, nor that such a plot was found. Had the FBI raided a home in Virginia and found a plot to “destroy America,” major media outlets would have reported on it, yet none have. The article also at one point states that evidence of the uncovered plot was shared with the National Association of Chiefs of Police (NACOP), a claim that an NACOP spokesperson denied in a phone call with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Versions of the article have been circulating online since at least June 2017, according to Snopes. Neither that article nor the one being shared now specifies a date for the alleged raid. (RELATED: Viral Image Links Rashida Tlaib’s Scarf To The ‘Islamic Terrorist State’)

“Not all articles are accurate or they are simply misleading,” Media Bias/Fact Check said in its analysis of Conservative Base, further adding to the article’s dubiousness.

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.

