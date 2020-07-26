FACT CHECK: Does This Picture Show Lynn Forester de Rothschild Posing In Front Of A Satanic Painting?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows businesswoman Lynn Forester de Rothschild posing in front of a painting of a demonic creature eating people.

Verdict: False

The image has been photoshopped. The original shows de Rothschild standing in front of a painting depicting horses.

Fact Check:

De Rothschild runs a private investment firm with her husband, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, a member of the Rothschild banking family. The wealthy family has long been the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including those that baselessly link them to satanism.

The viral image seems to reference such theories. In the photo, de Rothschild appears to pose by a painting of a demonic creature eating people. The caption reads, “Lynn Rothschild and her eating babies decor.”

But a reverse image search reveals the image has been digitally altered. The original photo can be found in a 2014 photo gallery that accompanied a Harper’s Bazaar profile of de Rothschild and the Ascott Estate, the “countryside residence of the de Rothschild family” in England, according to its website. The painting shows five horses, not a demonic creature eating people.

“The main house at Ascott contains Rothschild family heirlooms and art, including the painting Five Brood Mares at the Duke of Cumberland’s Stud Farm, by George Stubbs,” reads the Harper’s Bazaar caption. (RELATED: Viral Image Attempts To Spread False Claims About George Soros)

In the doctored image, part of 15th century Italian artist Fra Angelico’s painting “The Last Judgment” has been superimposed over Stubbs’ work, according to AFP Fact Check. “The Last Judgment” shows “the Demons of Hell torturing the souls of the wicked,” with the devil in the bottom-right “chewing on some of the souls,” per the website Traveling in Tuscany.

The original photo of de Rothschild posing with the painting has previously been photoshopped. For instance, a Twitter user shared a doctored version that showed a red devil sticking its tongue out in 2018. Another edited version showed President Donald Trump.

