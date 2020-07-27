FACT CHECK: Is DeAnna Lorraine Currently Running Against Nancy Pelosi?

An image shared on Facebook claims former Republican California congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine is currently running against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Verdict:

While Lorraine did run against Pelosi, she is no longer in the race. Pelosi and lawyer Shahid Buttar, both progressives, will face off in the general election.

Fact Check:

The July 26 post, which features an image of Lorraine, urges people to “fill Facebook with her face so that we can drain the swamp!” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Professor Anthony Pappas Is Ocasio-Cortez’s Only 2020 Challenger)

While Lorraine did run as a Republican challenger for Pelosi’s seat in California’s 12th congressional district, she is no longer in the race. She did not receive enough votes in the March 3 primary to advance to the general election in November, according to election results from The New York Times. On her Facebook page, she describes herself as a “former political candidate” that “just concluded” her campaign.

The California Secretary of State website states only the top two vote-getters for “voter nominated” offices such as congressional seats advance from the primary to general election. Candidates “running for a voter-nominated office cannot run in the general election without having been one of the top two vote-getters in the primary election,” according to the website.

Pelosi and Buttar, an activist and lawyer, will vie for California’s 12th congressional seat in November, The Intercept reported. Pelosi received 74 percent of primary votes in the district, while Buttar received 13 percent, according to the Washington Post.