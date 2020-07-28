FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A ‘Federal Stormtrooper’ In Portland?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a “federal stormtrooper” in futuristic-looking armor while deployed to Portland, Oregon, in response to protests.

“This is America,” the image states.

Verdict: False

The image shows a piece of concept art, not a federal agent deployed in Portland.

Fact Check:

Demonstrators have for weeks taken to the streets of Portland for protests against racial injustice that have at times become violent, according to The New York Times. To quell the protests, the Trump administration authorized the deployment of federal agents to Portland.

In recent days, multiple Facebook users have shared an image of a person dressed in futuristic-looking body armor, claiming it shows a “federal stormtrooper deployed in Portland to deal with peaceful protestors.”

That is, however, not the case. Photos taken by The Associated Press show federal agents in Portland dressed in camouflage fatigues and riot gear, not the futuristic uniform pictured in the image being shared.

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller discovered the photo actually shows concept art of a futurist police uniform. Australia-based artist Michael Andrew Nash posted the image on a forum in August 2016, and it also appears in his online portfolio.

When the image resurfaced on social media this week, Nash commented on his Facebook page that it’s “great to fool political nuters (sic), job done.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Obama Signed The Law Authorizing Federal Agents To ‘Snatch’ Protesters Off The Streets in Portland)

“There is actually a hidden meaning behind the work but I never told anyone about it,” he wrote. “Great to see the meaning behind my work come out in different ways.”