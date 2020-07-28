FACT CHECK: Did Target Recently Cancel Its ‘Shop With A Cop’ Program?

A viral Facebook post shared over 23,000 times claims Target recently canceled its “Shop with a Cop” program because “the police ruin Target’s image.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the claim. A Target spokesperson refuted the claim in a statement.

Fact Check:

Numerous companies in the U.S. have recently made public statements against racism, with some committing money to support organizations promoting racial equity, according to Forbes. Such moves came after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.

A viral Facebook post claims Target recently canceled one of its community outreach programs that involved law enforcement. “In an effort to distance themselves from Police Officers, Target has cut ties with participating in ‘Shop with a Cop,'” reads the post. “So, underprivileged kids can not shop for Christmas gifts because the police ruin Target’s image.”

The term “Shop with a Cop” appears to be an informal reference to Target’s “Heroes & Helpers” program, an initiative that pairs law enforcement officers with underserved youths to help the children shop for their families with donated gift cards during the holiday season.

There is no evidence to support the post’s claim. The Daily Caller News Foundation found no news reporting about the retailer recently canceling the program, and Target has not issued a press release making such an announcement. (RELATED: Have Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Target And Costco Had No Reported COVID-19 Cases?)

“We plan to continue to support children with Heroes & Helpers events across the country this holiday season,” a Target spokesperson said in an email to the DCNF. “Like many of our holiday programs, we’re carefully considering how to manage these events during the COVID-19 environment in a way that ensures the health and safety of our team and guests. We will have additional details to share as we approach the holiday season.”

Target’s “Heroes & Helpers” program celebrated its 10th anniversary last holiday season, according to the company’s website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].