FACT CHECK: Did The New York Department Of Labor Authorize $4,800 In Hazard Pay For Essential Workers?

A viral Facebook post claims the New York Department of Labor has “authorized up to $4,800.00 in hazard pay” for essential workers who worked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

The provided link is a hoax. The New York Department of Labor confirmed that the claim is false.

Fact Check:

Essential workers are considered “those who conduct a range of operations and services that are typically essential to continue critical infrastructure operations,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. Starting in late March, many states issued stay-at-home orders, allowing only essential businesses to continue operating, in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The post being shared claims the New York Department of Labor “finally authorized up to $4,800.00 in hazard pay for qualified essential workers” that worked during the pandemic. It features an image of the department’s logo and includes a purported link to a website with more information about the compensation.

However, the provided link is a hoax. It directs users to an image of a gorilla with its middle finger extended, rather than a state government website. (RELATED: Is FEMA Offering Americans $1,000 In Coronavirus Relief?)

While Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for federal funding to give essential public workers hazard pay, it has not been given as of press time. There is no mention of such $4,800 hazard payments on the New York Department of Labor’s website. The New York Department of Labor confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation in an email that “the rumor is false.”

This isn’t the first time the link to the gorilla photo has been used in a post making a claim about coronavirus-related government payments. Earlier this month, the DCNF debunked a post claiming people can apply to receive a second, $1,000 stimulus payment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

