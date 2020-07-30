FACT CHECK: Did The Trump Campaign Recently Announce These Speakers For The Republican National Convention?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Trump campaign recently announced conservative commentators Diamond and Silk, musician Ted Nugent, and actors Scott Baio and Antonio Sabato Jr. as speakers for the Republican National Convention.

Verdict: False

The Trump campaign has not announced this group of speakers. Mike Sington, the person who sent the tweet making the claim, confirmed that it was meant to be satirical.

Fact Check:

President Donald Trump announced on July 23 that plans to hold some Republican National Convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida, have been canceled, according to The Associated Press. Trump had moved the rally portion of the convention from North Carolina to Florida after a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding a large indoor event during the coronavirus pandemic, per NPR.

The Facebook post, which features a screen grab of a tweet from Sington, claims the Trump campaign announced an “all star” lineup of speakers set to appear via Zoom at the Republican National Convention. (RELATED: Is Florida’s Border ‘Officially Closed,’ As This Post Claims?)

“Trump’s campaign announces its all-star line-up of speakers for new scaled down Republican Convention,” reads the screen grabbed tweet. “Ted Nugent, Scott Baio, Antonio Sabato Jr, and Diamond and Silk will all appear virtually in Zoom boxes before Trump’s acceptance speech. You can already feel the electricity.”

However, the Trump campaign has not revealed who will be speaking at the convention at the time of publication. Had the campaign announced this group of speakers, media outlets would have reported it, yet none have. A Trump campaign spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller in an email that the screen grabbed tweet is incorrect.

A closer inspection of Sington’s Twitter profile reveals he often posts satirical content about political issues. Sington confirmed to the Caller in a Twitter direct message that he intended the tweet announcing speakers to be satirical.

A small group of delegates will meet for a few hours to formally renominate Trump in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24, per the Associated Press.