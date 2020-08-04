FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show George Floyd Appearing On ‘Judge Judy’ As A Teenager?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody, appearing on “Judge Judy” at age 16.

Verdict: False

While the “Judge Judy” defendant is named George Floyd, he is not the same George Floyd that died in May.

Fact Check:

Multiple Facebook users shared the video with the claim that it shows George Floyd, whose death sparked protests against racism and police brutality, appearing as a defendant on “Judge Judy” as a teenager. “Judge Judy,” a popular reality courtroom show, first aired in 1996, according to IMDb.

“This is the famous George Floyd appearing before Judge Judy when he was only 16,” reads the caption of one such Facebook video. “He is being sued by the girl whose car he stole and wrecked. Just listen to his rationale!” (RELATED: Did The Obama Foundation Tweet An Image Of George Floyd Before His Death?)

In the video, the teenaged defendant, identified as George Floyd IV, says he stole and then crashed the plaintiff’s car while fleeing Chicago police. The incident appears to be the same one described in a Dec. 7, 2009, article published by NBC 5 Chicago.

But the young man, George Floyd IV, is not the same man as the late 46-year-old George Perry Floyd Jr., who died in Minneapolis police custody in May. A spokesperson for “Judge Judy” told the Daily Caller in an email that the episode aired in 2010. Born in 1973, George Perry Floyd Jr. would have been about 36 at that time. The young man in the video would today be in his mid-to-late 20s.

Photos of George Perry Floyd Jr. as a teenager and as an adult show that he resembles neither the defendant nor the defendant’s father, who also has a similar name.