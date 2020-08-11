FACT CHECK: Is Buffalo Wild Wings Offering Free Wings To Anyone Who Shares And Comments On A Facebook Post?

A viral Facebook post claims that everyone who shares and comments by 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 will get 50 free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Verdict: False

The promotion is a scam. Buffalo Wild Wings debunked nearly identical fake offer on Aug. 10.

Fact Check:

The viral post, purportedly from the official Buffalo Wild Wings Facebook page, shares a promotion offering coupons for free wings to everyone that shares and comments on it by 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.

“Celebrating our 38th Birthday, We here at Buffalo Wild Wings are giving Everyone who shares and also comments by 8 PM Tuesday – 50 free wings in any flavor – We Will Inbox Your Coupon – Participants Must Like Our Page – Buffalo Wild Wings,” reads the post.

The offer, however, is not a valid promotion from Buffalo Wild Wings. The Facebook page, which was created Aug. 10, does not have the same handle as Buffalo Wild Wings’ official page, and it also lacks the blue check mark that indicates it has been verified by Facebook. Searching the Buffalo Wild Wings website and its official Facebook page turned up no such promotion.

Buffalo Wild Wings posted on Facebook a screen grab of a page offering a nearly identical fake promotion on Aug. 10, labeling the offer as “fake.”

“If you see this in your feed today, it is NOT REAL,” the post reads. “This is a fake account with no verified blue checkmark.” (RELATED: Is Little Caesars Offering Free Pizza To Anyone Who Shares And Comments On A Facebook Post?)

This isn’t the first time a fake Buffalo Wild Wings promotion has circulated on social media. In March 2019, the restaurant chain debunked a similar scam from an unaffiliated Facebook page masquerading as the brand.

“A post making its way around Facebook offering 50 free wings is a SCAM … Please, don’t be fooled and report the page if you come across it,” reads Buffalo Wild Wings’ March 2019 Facebook post.