FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Suggest ‘Child Lifes Matter’ Should Be Painted On The Streets Of Hollywood?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Donald Trump tweeted, “WHO Thinks ‘Child Lifes (sic) Matter’ Should Be PAINTED In The STREETS Of Hollywood???”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump ever tweeting this message.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a screen grab of a tweet from the president, reading, “WHO thinks ‘CHILD LIFES MATTER’ Should Be PAINTED In The STREETS Of HOLLYWOOD?” The message appears to allude to the number of unfounded rumors of celebrities engaged in child sex trafficking, as well as the Black Lives Matter murals that have been painted in the streets of cities across the U.S. in recent weeks.

But there is no evidence Trump actually tweeted the question. Trump’s Twitter account has a blue checkmark, signifying Twitter has verified the account as authentic, whereas the account shown in the screen grab does not. It has the wrong handle – @realDonaldTrump_ rather than @realDonaldTrump. (RELATED: Did Mel Gibson Say Hollywood ‘Is An Institutionalized Pedophile Ring’?)

A search of Trump’s verified Twitter accounts – @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS – turned up no matches for the tweet. Nor did the Daily Caller News Foundation find the tweet in the Trump Twitter Archive, a database of Trump’s tweets dating back to May 2009. The DCNF also searched an archive of his deleted tweets, but found no similar tweets.

This isn’t the first time a tweet has been falsely attributed to Trump. Social media users often fabricate Trump tweets using websites such as FakeTrumpTweet.com and FakeTweetGenerator.com, but in this case, the tweet came from an account attempting to impersonate the president by using the same profile picture and a similar username. Check Your Fact has debunked numerous fake tweets attributed to Trump in recent months.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].