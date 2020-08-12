FACT CHECK: ‘It’s Either Us Or The Flag’ – Did WNBA Players Issue This Ultimatum?

An image shared on Facebook claims WNBA players gave an ultimatum, saying, “It’s either us or the flag.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of WNBA players collectively making the statement. The claim originated with a satirical article.

Fact Check:

The movement of professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem reignited after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, according to The New York Times. Numerous athletes have in recent weeks engaged in similar forms of peaceful protest during the national anthem, with players from two WNBA teams walking out on July 25, for instance.

The image claims WNBA players also issued an ultimatum: “It’s either us or the flag.” Featured above what appears to be a headline are two pictures, one of female basketball players and one of the iconic raising of the American Flag at Iwo Jima during World War II.

But the Daily Caller News Foundation didn’t find any record of WNBA collectively making the ultimatum on the Women’s National Basketball Players Association website or its Twitter account. Such a move almost certainly would have made headlines, yet there does not appear to be any credible reporting about it.

The inaccurate claim seems to stem from an article, published on the satirical website The Glorious American, that contains the same headline and photos as the image being shared. The Glorious American describes itself as a “Fake News publication” and uses the tagline “Satire For The Right. And The Wrong.”

The Facebook post fails to convey the satirical origins, a common way misinformation spreads on social media. We rate the claim false.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].