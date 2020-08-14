FACT CHECK: ‘Liberals Absolutely Hate This President’ – Did Mel Gibson Make This Statement?

A post shared on Facebook attributes to actor Mel Gibson a long statement that begins with the phrase “Liberals absolutely hate this president.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Gibson making the statement. It originated from an article published by a satire website.

Fact Check:

The long statement, purportedly from Gibson, includes favorable comments about President Donald Trump and negative comments about liberals. He allegedly said liberals “have no moral code” and “hate God.”

“Liberals absolutely hate this president,” the statement reads, in part. “It makes no sense considering all the good he’s done and all he has planned. Why would an American hate this man who is doing everything that’s needed to finally fix America?”

There is, however, no record of Gibson ever making the remark. Check Your Fact didn’t find any media outlets crediting him with making the statement, which almost certainly would have made headlines. A Facebook page using Gibson’s name and likeness posted a similar quote on May 22, but that account is not verified and does not appear to be affiliated with the actor in any capacity.

The long statement attributed to Gibson originated in an article published on Bustatroll.org, a parody news website that describes itself as part of a network that creates “parody, satire and tomfoolery.” While the Facebook post does not make the satirical nature of the quote clear, Bustatroll.org disclaims, “Everything on this website is fiction.”

Gibson has spoken publicly about politics in the past. In a Univision interview in early November 2016, he said “there doesn’t seem to be a very good option for me” in reference to then-presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.