FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Call Joe Biden ‘Trash’?

An image shared on Facebook more than 3,100 times claims California Sen. Kamala Harris said, “I don’t like Joe Biden and do not like his history with certain people or who he’s aligned with, he’s trash to me.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Harris said the quote. It appears to have originated in a blog post about the June 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate.

Fact Check:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Harris as his pick for vice president Aug. 11, The New York Times reported. Since then, social media has become replete with misinformation about Harris. One viral post alleges Harris called Biden “trash” in June 2019.

“I don’t like Joe Biden and do not like his history with certain people or who he’s aligned with, he’s trash to me,” Harris is credited with saying. (RELATED: Was The 2014-2016 Ebola Outbreak A ‘Pandemic,’ As Kamala Harris Claims?)

But there is no record of Harris saying the comment. Check Your Fact didn’t find any instances of Harris making the remark in June 2019 public appearances, including first Democratic presidential primary debate and an interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” The quote also does not appear on her verified social media accounts.

The quote appears to have originated in a June 2019 article published on FinFlam, a blog that describes its purpose as creating “talking points ranging from politics, entertainment, life, religion, and even sports.” The article discusses an exchange between Harris and Biden during the first Democratic presidential primary debate.

“I don’t like Joe Biden and do not like his history with certain people or who he’s aligned with, he’s trash to me,” the article reads. “However, with that being said, Biden may be someone I don’t like but he does make a legitimate point when dealing with horrible people.”

The quote, however, is not attributed at any point to Harris. Rather, it appears to be the author’s commentary. We rate this claim false.