FACT CHECK: Did Boris Johnson Tweet, ‘I Am Sorry For What Britain Did To India 74 years Ago’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that reads: “I am sorry for what Britain did to India 74 years ago, so I want to apologize to Indians. Happy Independence Day to Incredible India.”

Verdict: False

There’s no evidence Johnson sent such a tweet. The tweet came from an unverified Twitter account that does not appear to be affiliated with Johnson.

Fact Check:

India celebrates its independence from Britain annually on Aug. 15, according to the Indian government’s website. The country marked its 74th independence day this year, the Times of India reported.

The Facebook post features what appears to be a screen grab of an Aug. 15 tweet, allegedly from Johnson, wishing India a happy Independence Day and apologizing for “what Britain did to India 74 years ago.”