FACT CHECK: Did The American Postal Workers Union Create This Graphic About ‘Fascism’ Not Stopping The Mail?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a graphic created by the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) that says fascism will not stop the mail.

“Absolute baller content from the postal workers union,” reads the caption of the screen grabbed tweet.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the graphic comes from the union. A spokesperson for the union denied it created the image.

Fact Check:

In recent weeks, the U.S. has seen a significant delay in mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), according to The Washington Post. President Donald Trump has been accused of meddling with the postal service in order to stifle mail-in voting efforts in the upcoming presidential election, NBC News reported.

An image seemingly shows a graphic from the “postal workers union” that appears to assure people mail will be delivered in various circumstances. The graphic depicts the words “snow,” “rain,” “heat,” “night” and “fascism” with red lines through them, followed by the phrase “nothing stops the mail.” The logo of the USPS and a link to the APWU website also appears at the bottom.

However, the APWU, one of several postal workers unions that contract with the USPS, did not create or share the graphic. The Daily Caller News Foundation searched the union’s website, as well as its verified Twitter account, but found nothing resembling the image.

“This did not come from us,” confirmed Jamie Horwitz, a spokesperson for the union, in an email to the DCNF. “Our lawyers would have killed us if we ever used the USPS logo in this manner.” (RELATED: Did The Postal Service Unveil A Donald Trump Postage Stamp?)

The USPS also confirmed they had no hand in creating the graphic. “The below did not come from the Postal Service and is not an authorized use of our logo,” said Dave Partenheimer, a USPS spokesperson, in an email to the DCNF.

The graphic appears to have been created by Twitter user @RobinCantDance, who shared the image in an Aug. 10 tweet, saying, “I made a meme. Share it.” It has circulated widely on Twitter and Facebook in recent days.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].