FACT CHECK: Did Only 6 Million People Watch The 2020 Democratic National Convention?

A viral Facebook post shared over 10,000 times claims a total of 6 million people watched the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Verdict: False

Over 19 million estimated TV viewers tuned into the DNC on each of the four nights, according Nielsen Media Research.

Fact Check:

The DNC was held virtually from Aug. 17 until Aug. 20., according to the Washington Post. Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on the final night of the convention.

A viral post falsely alleges that a total of 6 million people watched the DNC, while 324 million chose not to, remarking, “Interesting.” (RELATED: Did Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana Revoke CNN’s Broadcasting License?)

The first night of the convention drew an estimated 19.7 million viewers across 10 networks, according to data from Nielsen. The firm reported that, across 10 networks, an estimated 19.2 million viewers tuned in to watch on the second night and an estimated 22.8 million watched on the third. The fourth night, carried across 12 networks, drew an estimated 24.6 million, according to Nielsen.

While Nielsen data shows live TV viewership fell over 17 percent from 2016, it does not capture all of the DNC’s viewers, including those who watched on livestreams, according to The New York Times. T.J. Ducklo, the national press secretary for the Biden campaign, tweeted that 10.2 million people streamed the convention on its first night.

NEWS: 28.9 million Americans tuned in to @DemConvention last night across TV & digital platforms, up from 2016 & shattering the previous record for digital streams, which totaled 10.2m even as numbers still come in. We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 18, 2020

“NEWS: 28.9 million Americans tune in to @DemConvention last night across TV & digital platforms, up from 2016 & shattering the previous record for digital streams, which totaled 10.2m even as numbers still come in,” Ducklo’s tweet reads. “We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching.”

The largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention drew an estimated 17 million viewers across 11 networks on its first night on Aug. 24, according to Nielsen.