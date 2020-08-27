FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Flash Floods In Kenya Washing Away Cattle?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows cattle being washed away during a flash flood in Kenya’s West Pokot County.

Verdict: False

The video actually shows flooding in Mexico from Hurricane Hanna.

Fact Check:

In the video, a group of cattle can be seen struggling against the current and getting carried away by muddy floodwaters. Facebook users shared the video claiming it shows flash flooding in West Pokot, a county in western Kenya.

However, the scene depicted in the video didn’t occur in Kenya. The Mexican newspaper Zocalo published the footage on its website in late July, stating that it happened in the Mexican state of Nayarit. Other media outlets reported that the flooding occurred after a river in Mexico overflowed due to Hurricane Hanna, the first storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hanna inflicted heavy rains, flooding and damaging winds in northern Mexico and southern Texas after making landfall on July 25, CBS News reported. The storm dissipated over northeastern Mexico on July 27, according to Yale Climate Connections. (RELATED: Viral Video Claims To Show Hurricane Hanna Blowing Over Part Of The US-Mexico Border Wall In Texas)

Neither the county government of West Pokot nor the Kenyan Meteorological Department appears to have reported heavy flooding in the county in recent weeks.