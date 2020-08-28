FACT CHECK: Did Jill Biden Say, ‘All Americans Will Be Required To Learn Spanish When We Win’?

A viral Facebook post claims Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said, “All Americans will be required to learn Spanish when we win.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Jill Biden making the comment. The claim originates from a satire website.

Fact Check:

Jill Biden has frequently appeared on the presidential campaign trail with her husband, giving interviews and speaking at events. The viral post, which cites the New York Post but does not provide a link, claims she recently announced that if Joe Biden wins the election in November, all Americans will be required to learn Spanish.

The Daily Caller News Foundation searched the New York Post’s website for such a story but found no articles to corroborate the post’s claim. There also doesn’t appear to be any reporting about her making such a statement in any other credible media outlets. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say ‘Bible Believing Christians’ Violate LGBTQ Rights ‘By Simply Existing’?)

A website masquerading as the New York Post on Aug. 24 quoted Jill Biden as saying the comment, linking to an article on another website, US Mags Press, that reiterates the claim and includes a video of Jill Biden speaking on “The View.” However, nowhere in that clip does she make a comment similar to the one attributed to her.

The US Mags Press story appears to lift word-for-word from an article published on the satire website Taters Gonna Tate. The satire website’s “About Us” page explicitly states that “everything on this website is fiction,” but the US Mags Press article fails to disclaim the satirical origins of the content, a common way misinformation spreads online.

The U.S. does not have an official language. Data from the Census Bureau shows that 78.5 percent of people five-years-old and over in the U.S. only speak English at home, while 21.5 percent speak a language other than English at home. 13.3 percent of people in the U.S. speak Spanish at home, according to the Census Bureau.

