FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Whoopi Goldberg Wearing A Shirt That Calls Trump ‘Twisted’ And ‘Unqualified’?

An image shared on Facebook over 16,000 times allegedly shows “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg wearing a shirt that describes President Donald Trump as a “twisted racist unqualified malicious prick.”

Verdict: False

The image has been altered. The original version shows her wearing a “Buckle up, buttercup” shirt.

Fact Check:

Featured in the image is Goldberg appearing to wear an acrostic-style shirt that attributes the words “twisted,” “racist,” “unqualified” and “prick” to each letter of Trump’s last name. The altered photo has been shared over 16,000 times to date.

Goldberg has criticized Trump on multiple occasions during his time in office. In a 2018 interview, she told CNN that she could not use Trump’s name in conjunction with the word “president.” However, she does not appear to have ever worn the shirt depicted in the altered image.

The original photo of Goldberg was taken in January 2017 at the Women’s March in New York City. In the unaltered version, Goldberg’s shirt reads, “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, buttercup.” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Send This Error-Filled Tweet About Goodyear Tire?)

Goldberg showed the original image during an April 2017 episode of “The View” after another doctored version of the photo that depicted her wearing a shirt with a cartoon of Trump shooting himself in the head circulated online. During that episode of “The View,” she stated, “Even though I don’t care for this man, I would never wear the shirt that’s there.”

The altered photo of her wearing the shirt of Trump shooting himself also made the rounds in 2018, after comedian Roseanne Barr retweeted it. Goldberg debunked it again on “The View” then.